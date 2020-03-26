CDCR unveils new online tool that tracks COVID-19 cases among inmates

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and California Correctional Health Care Services have unveiled a new tool to track COVID-19 cases among California inmates.

A new population case tracker displays testing and case data statewide by institution in an effort to bring transparency to the CDCR’s COVID-19 response, the agency said. Data is extracted from fully tested electronic monitoring systems such as the Strategic Offender Management System and the electronic health record system.

The CDCR said these systems have been in place for years, which allowed for the completion of a reliable reporting system in a short amount of time.

“CDCR and CCHCS are working in unison to develop and quickly deploy operational resources to prepare for the impacts of COVID-19,” said Secretary Ralph Diaz. “We’ve created this tracking tool along with all other resources on our website to help address your questions and concerns. This tracker is a perfect example of the teamwork and partnerships that are helping in the fight against COVID-19 in the institutions. We’re going to get through this, and we’re going to do it together.”

As of Wednesday, 167 inmates have been tested across the state, the CDCR said. One inmate at California State Prison-Los Angeles County has tested positive. The new population case tracker can be found at https://bit.ly/2UC113O.