CDCR to verbally screen people entering secured perimeters of state prisons over coronavirus concerns

Beginning today, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is conducting verbal screening of every person who enters secured perimeters in state prisons.

While there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 within CDCR facilities, the verbal screening and other measures are being taken to help prevent its spread.

Earlier this week, CDCR stopped all normal visiting at state prisons until further notice.

The California prison system includes facilities in Delano, Wasco, California City and Tehachapi.