CDCR to release up to 8,000 inmates by end of August due to COVID-19

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) – The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced today that prisons will be able to release more inmates due to the spread of COVID-19.

The department said that in an effort to protect staff and the vulnerable inmate population, it will release an estimated 8,000 inmates by end of August, which will help prisons with physical distancing and other safety efforts.

“We’re glad the governor is taking action to release more people. This is absolutely critical for the health and safety of every Californian,” said Jay Jordan, executive director of Californians for Safety and Justice. “Too many people are incarcerated for too long in facilities that spread poor health. Supporting the health and safety of all Californians means releasing people unnecessarily incarcerated and transforming our justice system.”

The CDCR said it has reduced inmate populations system-wide by around 10,000 to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission within its facilities.

“These actions are taken to provide for the health and safety of the incarcerated population and staff,” CDCR Secretary Ralph Diaz said. “We aim to implement these decompression measures in a way that aligns both public health and public safety.”

All released inmates will be tested for COVID-19 within seven days of release, according to the CDCR. The department said it is working closely with stakeholders, local law enforcement partners and other agencies to help meet reentry needs, such as housing.