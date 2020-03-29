CDCR says two Wasco State Prison employees now positive for COVID-19

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Two employees of Wasco State Prison have tested positive for COVID-19, according to figures released Sunday by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Earlier in the week, CDCR reported one positive test from the facility.

There are currently a total of 17 prison employees across the state who have tested positive for the virus, which has resulted in more than 100 deaths and led to the shutdown of thousands of businesses as officials try to stop its spread.

According to CDCR, Wasco is the only Kern County prison where employees have tested positive.