CDCR expediting parole for some inmates to increase space at prisons

(KGET) — In an effort to create more room at state prisons, officials are expediting parole for inmates with fewer than 60 days on their sentence and who are not in custody for violent crimes or sex offenses, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced Tuesday.

The plan, launched to create space for social distancing and help prevent the spread of COVID-19, also involves making more use of the state’s private and public Community Correctional Facilities as well using open spaces in the prisons, including gymnasiums.

“We do not take these new measures lightly,” CDCR Secretary Ralph Diaz said in a news release. “Our first commitment at CDCR is ensuring safety – of our staff, of the incarcerated population, of others inside our institutions, and of the community at large.”

“However, in the face of a global pandemic, we must consider the risk of COVID-19 infection as a grave threat to safety, too,” he said.