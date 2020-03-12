1  of  2
CDCR cancels normal visits to prisons to prevent possible coronavirus spread

CDCR - California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation logo

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Department of Correction and Rehabilitation said it is stopping normal visiting to all of its state prisons until further notice to prevent the spread of COVID-19 — the coronavirus.

CDCR said, however, that family visits will be held as scheduled and the decision includes non-contact visits.

Officials said it is taking the step to protect the health of staff, inmates and all visitors to the prisons.

The California prison system includes facilities in Delano, Wasco, California City and Tehachapi.

