CDC: UK variant most common source of new COVID-19 infections

The CDC says a strain of the coronavirus from the United Kingdom is now the most common source of new infections in the United States, with 6 confirmed cases in Kern County. Health experts report that the UK variant of COVID-19 is more infectious and dangerous than the strain of the virus we’ve seen sweep through the county so far. Experts say it’s up to 50 percent more infectious than other strains

“This strain does appear to have an increased transmissibility and more severe illness and death appear to be resulting from this particular variant,” said Michelle Corson, Public Information Officer for the Kern County Public Health Department.

Meantime, scientists know how to fight back.

“The great news is, all of the safety precautions we’ve been asking you to take are exactly the reason we need to continue to take them,” said Corson. “Especially in the midst of these variants that are continuing to circulate more.”

The Public Health Department says Kern residents need to continue to wear masks and socially distance, but the fight against the virus doesn’t stop there.

“All indications are that all of the current vaccines approved here in the U.S. are absolutely effective and safe,” said Corson. “We recommend that you get the vaccine you have access to most quickly.”

Doctors say variants of viruses are common, whether it’s the flu or COVID-19. If you want to sign up for a coronavirus vaccine, you can visit kernpublichealth.com or the state’s website, myturn.ca.gov.