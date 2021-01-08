CDC study says most COVID-19 transmissions come from people with no symptoms

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As the recent coronavirus surge continues to accelerate with 1,941 local cases reported today, a new CDC study shines a light on the ways people are getting sick. The study says 59% of new coronavirus infections come from patients hiding in plain sight.

“These are asymptomatic carriers, those that aren’t showing symptoms,” said Matt Constantine, the Director of the Kern County Public Health Dept.

That makes it harder for health experts to keep track of new cases and notify people close to them that they were exposed.

“There were about 2,000 cases today, one of our highest numbers,” said Constantine. “But on average every person has about four contacts we have to follow up on. So now there’s 8,000 people today alone I have to get in contact with.”

Not all of them pick up the phone.

“There’s a lot of people we are unable to ever get contact with,” said Constantine. “And of course those build up over time.”

Kern Public Health says most people who catch the virus report close contact with a positive case before their illness. Contact tracing reveals where most people are getting sick.

“The far majority is clearly in your home,” said Constantine.

Some Kern County residents have close contact without knowing it.

“It’s a six-foot distance for greater than 15 minutes, and that’s a cumulative amount of time,” said Constantine.

Wearing masks and socially distancing is more important now than ever to limit the spread of the virus that has taken 539 lives in Kern County. As public health officials work to keep track of positive cases, picking up the phone could help you save lives.