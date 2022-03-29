BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The CDC has announced it is recommending a fourth COVID-19 shot for those who are immunocompromised and people over the age of 50 who received their first booster at least four months ago, according to news release on Tuesday.

The move comes after the FDA authorized the second booster for older and immunocompromised individuals.

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky said they will continue to evaluate the need for additional boosters for all Americans as more data becomes available. At this time, only the most vulnerable seem to have a need for a second booster.

However, those that received a primary vaccine and booster dose of Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine at least 4 months ago may also receive a second booster using an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. The Johnson and Johnson vaccine does not use mRNA.

According to the CDC, those who were boosted were 21-times less likely from COVID-19 compared to those who were unvaccinated, and 7-times less likely to be hospitalized. They recommend everyone stay up to date with their COVID-19 shots and get boosters when they are eligible.