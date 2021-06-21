CDC partners with WhatsApp to help get more Latinos vaccinated

(KGET) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention launched a new Spanish COVID-19 resource on the messaging platform WhatsApp in an attempt to get more Latinos vaccinated. The company said Latinos are a large percentage of their userbase and they hope it will help increase vaccinations among that group.

Through the COVID-19 WhatsApp chat, users will be able to find vaccination sites, free rides to get vaccinated and ask general questions about COVID-19 vaccines. The chats will be in Spanish.

The CDC also partnered with the Biden Administration and the U.S. Department of Health. The company said statewide Latinos account for 63% of COVID-19 cases, but only 29% of vaccinations. There is an 18% difference compared to white Californians.

The company said WhatsApp has been a useful tool for healthcare professionals since the start of the pandemic. Nearly 4 billion messages have been sent across WhatsApp’s COVID helplines since March 2020.

Check out the WhatsApp COVID-19 chat here