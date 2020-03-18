Catholic Diocese of Fresno implements new protective measures due to coronavirus

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno has implemented several new protective measures due to the coronavirus outbreak.

As of today, the closure of all Catholic schools has been extended for an indeterminate period of time. Distance learning will continue Monday through Friday from 8 am to 3 pm. All fundraisers are also canceled until further notice.

The closure of all grounds and facilities such as chapels, halls, meeting rooms and classrooms has also been extended. The Diocese of Fresno said it intends to notify the public at least 7 to 10 days in advance of the date selected for the celebration of the Mass to be restored, along with other parish activities.

The diocesan television station, KNXT, will remain on the air during this health crisis at least through May 2.

As for funerals, the Diocese is recommending that Vigil and Mass funeral services be postponed. A graveside service with the option of a Mass at a later date is strongly recommended and that it only be attended by the immediate family.

If a funeral Vigil and Mass does take place, the same restriction regarding attendees applies, the Diocese said. Immediate family includes spouse, parents, grandparents and siblings of the deceased only.

Various counties or cemetery districts within the Diocese of Fresno may implement restrictions that will require parishes to adhere to even more restrictive guidelines, the Diocese said. Clergy will need to be as present as possible to grieving families so that they do not feel abandoned by their church, according to the Diocese.

The Diocese says it continues to care for the sick but advises ministers to take every precaution if they choose to attend to a sick parishioner. Ministers should not do so if they belong to one of the at-risk categories of people either because of their age or an underlying health condition, the Diocese said.

Priests should consider only visiting sick parishioners who are in dire need, meaning they are seriously ill or in danger of death, the Diocese said.

Social services such as Catholic Charities and parish-based programs/ministries that provide food for those in need will continue with the protective measures in place, according to the Diocese. The reception and distribution of clothing donations and other items should be suspended until all protective measures are lifted.

Ministry Chaplaincy is limited and volunteer ministry is suspended until further notice, the Diocese said. Updates will be provided by the diocesan Office of Social Justice Ministry as needed.