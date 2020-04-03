Catholic Diocese of Fresno announces all schools to stay closed for rest of school year

The Catholic Diocese of Fresno has announced that all schools will remain physically closed for the rest of the school year.

Distance learning will continue at all 21 schools until instruction ends in May, the Diocese said.

“We realize that our seniors and sixth-graders are deeply disappointed that the traditional graduation ceremonies and privileges will not be occurring this sprig,” the Diocese said. “However, each school is eager to plan a celebration, hopefully in early summer, that will honor the accomplishments of these talented graduates.”