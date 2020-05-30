‘Caring Through Giving’ blood donation campaign kicks off as need rises

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Houchin Community Blood Bank saw a significant drop of donors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Optimal Hospice and local churches are working together to help replenish supplies for our local blood bank through a new campaign event called “Caring Through Giving.”

The campaign began Friday as mobile blood drive buses settled in different parking lots around town. The campaign runs from May 29 to June 19.

Account Manager For Houchin, Stephanie Gibbons, said hospitals are in desperate need of blood donations as surgeries are start back up.

“Our hospitals are starting to ramp up and starting surgeries. We are needing blood. We really want the community to come out and support this drive or any drive going on right now,” said Gibbons.

Donations can be made between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at six local churches. Here’s the full schedule:

June 5: Riverlakes Community Church, 4301 Calloway Drive

Riverlakes Community Church, 4301 Calloway Drive June 8: Grace Baptist Church, 2550 Jewetta Ave.

Grace Baptist Church, 2550 Jewetta Ave. June 9: Resurrection Church, 48 Manor St.

Resurrection Church, 48 Manor St. June 15: The Rock Church, 1400 Norris Road

The Rock Church, 1400 Norris Road June 19: Valley Baptist Church, 4800 Fruitvale Ave.

You can also donate at Houchin’s locations at 11515 Bolthouse Dr. and 5901 Truxtun Ave. or set up an appointment at its website.