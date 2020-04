(NBC NEWS) -- With no new releases in cinemas, no Broadway shows, no new TV production, and no live sports on TV, shelter-in-place directives across the globe have led to a veritable boom for streaming video services. Viewing via connected devices has shot up by about 20 percent since the coronavirus hit, according to new data from Nielsen analytics.

On Tuesday, Netflix showed Wall Street just how popular it has been with viewers, reporting a global increase of 15.7 million subscribers in the most recent quarter, almost twice what analysts expected. Netflix is currently worth even more than Disney, the world’s most successful movie producer.