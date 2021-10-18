CAPK Head Start Centers to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinics

FILE – In this Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 file photo, a patient receives an influenza vaccine in Mesquite, Texas. On Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, Alex Azar, the head of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, announced that pharmacists in all 50 states will be authorized to give childhood vaccinations this fall, due to a federal order that will temporarily preempt pharmacy restrictions in 22 states. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Department of Public Health and the Community Action Partnership of Kern(CAPK) are teaming up to host five COVID-19 vaccination clinics starting today and to go through next month.

The clinics are free and open to the public. The clinics will be held at local neighborhood CAPK Head Start early childhood education centers.

Location and times:

Oct. 18 from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Nov. 8 from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 819 6th Street, Taft.

Oct.18 from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Nov. 8 from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 119 N 10th Street, Taft.

Oct. 20 from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Nov. 10 from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 1111 Bush Street, Arvin.

Oct. 26 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Nov. 16 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 1825 Feliz Drive, Bakersfield.

Nov. 1 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Nov. 22 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 115 Central Valley Highway, Shafter.

CAPK urges members of our communities to take advantage of these opportunities to help reduce serious

illness and death from this deadly virus.

For more information contact CAPK at 661-336-5236.