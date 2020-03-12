Campout Against Cancer celebration postponed

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The annual Campout Against Cancer celebration has been postponed to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, organizers said Thursday.

The event had been scheduled for March 27 and 28, but has been rescheduled for Nov. 6 and 7 at the Kaiser Permanente Sports Village.

Organizers said the decision comes in the wake of the new policy issued by the Department of Public Health urging events be limited to no more than 250 people and where a 6-foot distance can be ensured between attendees.

Campout Against Cancer raises money for Kern County cancer patients.