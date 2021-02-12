Call center to set up COVID-19 vaccine appointments at Fairgrounds opens on Tuesday

RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Health said its phone lines to set up appointments for people eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine will open next week on Tuesday.

Officials said the phone line will open at 8 a.m. on Feb. 16 for residents to book an appointment for a dose of the vaccine at the Kern County Fairgrounds. It’s a change from the call center opening on Mondays as the county says it is working to ensure it can schedule people who are going to be getting a second dose of the vaccine.

Eligible residents can call 661-868-8165 to book an appointment time.

Health officials said the change won’t affect the amount of vaccine doses available next week.

Kern Public Health said the county will contact people who have received their first dose of the vaccine about one week before their second dose is due to schedule an appointment. You are asked to bring your vaccination card to the second dose appointment.

If you do not receive a call from the county to set up a second appointment, you are asked to call 661-321-3000 a week before your second dose of the vaccine is due.

If you’ve misplaced your vaccination card, you are asked to call 661-321-3000 to have a replacement card created.

For more information visit the Kern County Public Health website.