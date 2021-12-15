California’s state-wide mask mandate starts today

The South African doctor who alerted officials of the possibility of a new variant, later named omicron, said the “unusual but mild” symptoms were what caught her attention. (Photo: Getty Images)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Starting today, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) is requiring people to wear a mask in all indoor settings regardless of vaccine status.

The mandate will last through Jan. 15. The mandate comes after a 47 percent increase in COVID-19 case rates and a 14 percent increase in hospitalizations after Thanksgiving, according to the state.

Director of Kern County Public Health Brynn Carrigan says wearing masks, getting vaccinated, exercising and eating healthy is critical in fighting COVID-19.

“We continue to encourage our community to utilize as many layers of protection as possible to help prevent the transmission of COVID-19, especially as we head into the holidays,” Carrigan said. “Staying in overall good health through healthy eating and regular exercise remains crucial in our fight against COVID-19.”

Recommended layers of protection include:

Getting vaccinated against COVID-19

Getting your COVID-19 booster as soon as eligible

Wearing a mask while in indoor public settings

Staying home when sick

Washing your hands often

Eating a well-balanced diet

Regularly exercising

For updated guidance on face coverings, click here.

CDPH has also updated the requirements for mega events, update mega-events guidance can be viewed by clicking here.

For travel guidance and restrictions, click here.

The department will reassess the mask mandate after Jan. 15 and make new recommendations in response to the pandemic.