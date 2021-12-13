California to require indoor mask mandate amid omicron spread

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 30: A sign requiring mask use is seen outside of a store in Union Station on July 30, 2021 in Washington, DC. DC Mayor Muriel Bowser restored a COVID-19 indoor mask mandate, regardless of vaccination status, starting Saturday. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – During a press conference Monday, Dr. Mark Ghaly, California’s health secretary, gave an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting December 15th, California will require indoor masking, and then new mandate will be in place until January 15th.

Unvaccinated mega-event attendees must show a negative COVID-19 test taken within one day of the event. Mega-events are indoor events with 1,000 or more people and outdoor events with 10,000 or more people.

California is also recommending that travelers get COVID-19 tested 3-5 days before arriving in California.

Kern County Public Health officials said they are currently reviewing the new state guidance and mask mandate. They added they encourage residents to adhere to all state issued mandates.

The new rules are due to a 47% increase in COVID-19 cases across the state of California since Thanksgiving.

As of Monday, California has confirmed 4,886,509 COVID-19 cases and 74,685 deaths.

There are 18,905 new cases (0.4% increase) and 176 new deaths (0.2% increase).

The U.S. reached a grim milestone Sunday of 800,000 deaths related to COVID-19, Reuters reports.

Over 450,000 people in the United States have died after contracting COVID-19 so far in 2021, according to the news service, which added that the total accounts for 57 percent of all U.S. deaths from the illness since the pandemic started.