California to fully open economy on June 15 if vaccine supply is sufficient, hospitalization rates are stable

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Tuesday that California will fully open its economy on June 15 if there is enough vaccine supply for Californians 16 and older and if hospitalization rates are low and stable.

The announcement comes as the state administered 20 million vaccine doses, including 4 million in California’s hardest-hit communities. With hospitalizations continuing to steadily decline, Gov. Newsom has outlined the state’s next step in the COVID-19 pandemic recovery, moving past the tier system of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

“We can now begin planning for our lives post-pandemic,” Gov. Newsom said in a press release. “We will need to remain vigilant, and continue the practices that got us here – wearing masks and getting vaccinated – but the light at the end of this tunnel has never been brighter.”

The entire state will move into this new phase together, according to the Governor’s Office. Everyday activities will be allowed and businesses can open with common-sense risk reduction measures, including encouraging all Californians to get vaccinated and mandating masking.

Large-scale indoor events, such as conventions, will be allowed to occur with testing or vaccination verification requirements, according to the Governor’s Office.

The state will continue contact tracing and testing to contain the spread of the virus. The state will also monitor hospitalization rates, vaccine access and vaccine efficacy against variants, with the option to revisit the June 15 date if needed.