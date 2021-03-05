California to allow outdoor stadiums, theme parks to open starting April 1

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — California will soon allow the reopening of outdoor stadiums, ball parks, and amusement parks. State health officials pointed to low spread of COVID-19 statewide, vaccine distribution and more knowledge on the effectiveness of mask use outdoors as reason to allow big parks and stadiums to reopen.

“California feels well equipped to take these small but meaningful steps,” California Secretary of Health and Human Services Dr. Mark Ghaly said.

State health and business leaders announced outdoor stadiums, ball parks, and amusement parks can reopen starting April 1.

Safety protocols and capacity limits will be in place depending on county tier status. Outdoor stadiums and ball parks can operate in any tier, but concessions and concourse sales are prohibited in the purple tier. Amusement parks can reopen in the red tier.

“This gives some of the bigger employers a chance to ramp up, to get ready for April first should they be in an appropriate tier,” Governor Newsom economic advisor Dee Dee Myers said.

Masks will be mandatory.

For now, state health officials say events and venues are for California residents only. They’ll enforce this requiring ticket sales and reservations to be made online.

“The hope is people will abide by that, the parks know that’s the requirement, they understand that, and they’re more than willing to work with us to try to make it successful,” Myers said.

State leaders also noted that travel advisory for those coming in and out of California is still in effect, which they hope helps keep these areas safe.