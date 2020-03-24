California sending nearly $1 million in emergency funding to Kern County, Bakersfield for COVID-19 aid

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The state of California is sending more than three quarters of a $1 million in emergency grant funding to Bakersfield and Kern County to help the homeless and to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The money is part of an overall $100 million going to 13 of the state’s largest cities, counties and Continuums of Care.

The city of Bakersfield is getting more than $530,000 and Kern County is getting more than $230,000 of the money, according to a release from Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office.

The funds are intneded to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus and to acquire medical supplies like tests and hand-washing stations.

Grant money can also be used for new shelters, emergency shelter equipment and to acquire locations for people who need to be isolated because illness of or exposure to the coronavirus.