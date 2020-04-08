California-owned ventilators delivered to states in need

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) – Airmen from the California Air National Guard’s 129th Rescue Wing and 146th Airlift Wing are currently transporting state-owned ventilators to several states across the nation.

Gov. Gavin Newsom authorized the delivery of the ventilators, which were distributed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency at Stewart Air National Guard Base in Newburgh, New York, and Lincoln Capital Airport in Springfield, Illinois. Today’s deliveries include Nevada and Delaware.

“In times of crisis, it’s more important than ever we are the UNITED States of America,” Newsom said. “California is answering the call for Americans in New York and across the country, loaning 500 state-owned ventilators to those in need. I know, if the tables were turned, other states would be there for us.”

The California Emergency Medical Services Authority is providing the ventilators while Cal Guard is providing the transport, according to the state.