California officials release guidelines for reopening schools

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON/KGET) — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond released new guidelines today for reopening California schools.

The guidance asks schools to try to keep students six feet apart at all times. It also says schools should consider installing “portable hand-washing stations” as part of a rigorous hygiene regime urging students and staff to wash their hands before and after eating, coughing, sneezing, being outside and using the restroom.

“We know that guidance is only as good as its implementation, so think of this as the beginning of the conversation—not the end,” Thurmond said. “We know that for many of us, this is the toughest challenge that we’ll ever face, perhaps in our lifetime. But when it comes to ensuring that California students continue receiving a high-quality education — and doing so safely — we must rise to meet the challenge.”

The state also suggests staggering arrival times to minimize contact between students, staff and families and serving meals in classrooms or outdoors rather than in cafeterias.

It calls for intensified cleaning and disinfecting — at least daily — of frequently touched surfaces on school buses and in buildings, such as door handles, light switches, student desks and chairs.

The guidelines say the state will supply every school and child care center with no-touch thermometers, hand sanitizer, face shields for every teacher, cloth face coverings for staff and students, and tight-fitting N95 masks for health care professionals in schools.

The guidelines come after Gov. Newsom announced last week that schools, gyms, and bars can reopen in California this week.

“The guidance released today is very welcomed, as it will help local school district finalize their plans this summer,” said Rob Meszaros, spokesman for the Kern County Superintendent of Schools Office.