California now part of SNAP online ordering program

California residents are now able purchase food from SNAP online, pick it up or have it delivered from Walmart.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced it has made its SNAP Online Purchase Pilot live in California at all 145 Walmart stores where pickup and/or delivery is available. Residents can make their order and go to their local Walmart to pick up their food or have it delivered.

“We continue to be excited to be part of the USDA’s pilot program and to be able to make our Grocery Pickup and Delivery service available to more and more people, regardless of their payment method,” Walmart said in a statement. “Now more than ever, customers are relying on our pickup and delivery services to give them access to quality, fresh groceries, and we believe that shouldn’t be dictated by how you pay.”

Customers can place their grocery order online with Walmart using their EBT card for payment at the time of pickup.