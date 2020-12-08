California Living Museum temporarily closed to public due to state’s stay-at-home order

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Living Museum has been temporarily closed to the public due to the state’s stay-at-home order going into effect.

The Kern County Superintendent of Schools Office said that while the zoo will not be open to the public until further notice, staff and animal keepers will continue to work at the zoo and care for the animals.

In addition, CALM’s drive-thru HolidayLights event is still continuing as planned through Jan. 2. Tickets must be purchased in advance online at calmzoo.org, through Vallitix.com, or in-person at all Valley Strong Credit Union branches.