California lawmakers work on vaccine distribution schedule

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) – Some state lawmakers are calling on the governor to prioritize teachers and school staff in the state’s vaccine distribution schedule.

As state leaders prepare to release California’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution schedule, some Republican lawmakers are calling on state leaders to put teachers and school staff near the top of the priority list.

Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham says he has serious concerns with the rising mental health issues and learning loss among students.

“I think we need to do everything we can to protect our workforce in the education system, to prioritize them the way they should be and make sure we can get our schools back into the classroom setting… I think our kids need it and our teachers deserve it,” Cunningham said.

Assemblyman Cunningham and Assemblyman Patrick O’Donnell sent a letter with the request to Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly Wednesday.

State leaders have been preparing a phased vaccination schedule with likely frontline healthcare workers and congregate care staff and residents in the first phase.

The lawmakers want teachers and school support staff to be prioritized in the phase right after.

California is expected to receive 327,000 doses of the vaccine in mid-December.

“How do you break that down in even more detail, even more specificity? That plan will be out this week,” Newsom said.

The governor’s office has not said exactly when this week the plan will be released.

Lawmakers are scheduled to have a vaccine briefing with the administration Thursday morning.