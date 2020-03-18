California launches new website to increase COVID-19 awareness

California Gov. Gavin Newsom updates the state’s response to the coronavirus, at the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services in Rancho Cordova Calif., Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday announced the launch of a new website highlighting steps people can take to stay healthy and the resources available to Californians impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The website, www.covid19.ca.gov, includes volunteer opportunities, public service announcements, social media messages and other videos.

“We need the participation and support of every Californian, and that’s why we’re providing recent, relevant and reliable information,” Newsom said in a release. “Californians need to know how to stay healthy and where they can get help. These actions are critical, and there is no doubt our collective efforts will save lives.”

Also included as part of the public awareness campaign are announcements from the state Department of Public Health director and the California surgeon general. Facebook and Instagram have provided the state with $1 million in advertising credits to help promote the campaign.