California is fourth in the nation in boredom amid coronavirus

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET) – California is ranked as the fourth state being the most bored during the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Based on a geotagged Twitter data, Californians are complaining about boredom due to self-isolation, social distancing, and business closures caused by COVID-19.

Meantime, in Texas, residents are the most bored in the nation as they are number one on the list.

The top states complaining about boredom are as follows:

1. Texas

2. Oklahoma

3. Hawaii

4. California

5. Georgia

6. Nevada

7. New Mexico

8. Louisiana

9. Mississippi

10. Nebraska