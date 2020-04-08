California is fourth in the nation in boredom amid coronavirus

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET) – California is ranked as the fourth state being the most bored during the novel coronavirus outbreak.
Based on a geotagged Twitter data, Californians are complaining about boredom due to self-isolation, social distancing, and business closures caused by COVID-19.
Meantime, in Texas, residents are the most bored in the nation as they are number one on the list.
The top states complaining about boredom are as follows:
1. Texas
2. Oklahoma
3. Hawaii
4. California
5. Georgia
6. Nevada
7. New Mexico
8. Louisiana
9. Mississippi
10. Nebraska