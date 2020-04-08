Coronavirus
Get The Latest On The Outbreak
KGET coverage
presented by
KGET coverage presented by
Adventist Health | Bakersfield, Tehachapi, Delano

California is fourth in the nation in boredom amid coronavirus

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET) – California is ranked as the fourth state being the most bored during the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Based on a geotagged Twitter data, Californians are complaining about boredom due to self-isolation, social distancing, and business closures caused by COVID-19. 

Meantime, in Texas, residents are the most bored in the nation as they are number one on the list.

The top states complaining about boredom are as follows:

1. Texas

2. Oklahoma

3. Hawaii

4. California

5. Georgia

6. Nevada

7. New Mexico

8. Louisiana

9. Mississippi

10. Nebraska

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Kern County Open

Latest News

More Local News