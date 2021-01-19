California Health and Human Services Secretary hosts video conference update on COVID-19 in California

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — From the Lincoln Memorial to the Empire State building, landmarks across the United States were illuminated on Tuesday evening as part of a ceremony led by President-elect Joe Biden to honor the 400,000 Americans who have died from COVID-19.

The commemoration comes just hours before President Donald Trump leaves the White House and hands over a country in crisis. The ceremony, spearheaded by Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, will be the federal government's first nod to the staggering death toll from the pandemic.