State confirms Valley will remain under stay-at-home order until ICU capacity projections reach 15%

UPDATE: State Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly confirmed today that the regional stay-at-home order in effect in the San Joaquin Valley is being extended due to a continued lack of ICU capacity.

The Valley was initially supposed to exit the order on Monday after a three-week period. However, regions are required to have an ICU capacity of 15 percent or more to be able to exit.

The capacity in the Valley is currently at 0 percent and is not expected to significantly improve within four weeks due to high demand, according to the state. The region will stay under the order until it is projected that the ICU capacity will reach or surpass that 15 percent level, Ghaly said.

The stay-at-home order will also continue in Southern California, which also currently has a 0 percent ICU capacity.

