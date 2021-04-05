California expected to announce updated COVID-19 guidelines once vaccine distribution hits 4M

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — State leaders say even more changes could be coming to California’s blueprint for reopening as soon as this week, making it easier for counties to move into the state’s less restrictive orange and yellow tiers.

The tiers allow for the reopening of the majority of businesses and activities with expanded capacity.

Most of California remains in the red tier, allowing for businesses to open with minimal capacity.

The relaxation of rules will be triggered once 4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been distributed to the ZIP codes with the highest case rates across the state.

As of Monday, state data showed 3.96 million doses have been distributed.

Under current guidelines, the orange tier requires counties to have COVID-19 case rates between one to 3.9 per 100,000 people, and the yellow tier must have case rates of less than one per 100,000 people.

Once the 4 million doses are distributed, the orange tier will require case rates between two to 5.9 per 100,000 people. The yellow tier must have case rates of less than two per 100,000 people.

“The tiers will be a little bit more permissive,” said Dr. Thomas Aragon of the California Department of Public Health.

After announcing Friday that large gatherings, live performances, conferences and receptions are allowed later this month, officials said the state is working on an even less restrictive “green tier.”

“That additional guidance is coming soon, and that will provide a lot more information on moving past the blueprint altogether,” said Dee Dee Meyers, senior economic advisor of Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Monday afternoon, Governor Newsom said California had “the lowest positivity rate in the country.”

“Getting past the blueprint will still take more time and more vaccinations and continuing to monitor the infection rate and trends, but we will provide that road map,” Meyers continued.

State officials said that new road map could be out in the coming days.