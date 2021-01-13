California expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility

SAN FRANCISCO (KGET) — Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday said California will begin notifying residents who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Now, vaccinations are open statewide for people ages 65 and up after the U.S. recommended not to hold second doses.

The state had only been vaccinating frontline health care workers and staff/residents of longterm care facilities.

Residents will be able to register for a notification so they know exactly when to head to a vaccination site. The notification system will be out next week.

San Francisco on Tuesday had already announced they will follow through with offering vaccines to people who are 65 and older.

This demographic was given priority because they are most at risk of dying from COVID, state officials said.

They take the lead ahead of emergency workers as well as teachers.

The state has distributed nearly 4 million vaccines as of Wednesday, but administered only about 891,000 doses. The total percentage of Californians who have been vaccinated thus far is 2.3%.