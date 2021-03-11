California Department of Public Health updates COVID-19 health guidelines to allow more activities to reopen

Illustration of changing genetic structure to new strain. (Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — The California Department of Public Health updated the health guidelines in the Blueprint for a Safer Economy to allow reopening of more activities in the state.

Purple (widespread) and Red (substantial) Tiers

Breweries, Wineries, Distilleries

Starting March 13, breweries, wineries and distilleries that do not serve meals may open outdoors only with modifications in the Purple and Red tiers, according to the CDPH. On-site services must end by 8 p.m.

Bars

Bars that do not serve meals must remain closed in the Purple and Red tiers.

Overnight Sleepaway Camps

Beginning June 1, overnight sleepaway camps can resume with modifications in the Red, Orange and Yellow tiers.

Orange (moderate) Tier

Breweries, Wineries, Distilleries

Indoor operations may begin with 25 percent of maximum capacity or 100 people, whichever has less.

Bars

Bars may begin outdoor operations with modifications in the Orange tier.

Overnight Sleepaway Camps

Beginning June 1, overnight sleepaway camps can resume with modifications in the Red, Orange and Yellow tiers.



Yellow (minimal) Tier

Breweries, Wineries, Distilleries

Indoor operations may increase to 50 percent of maximum capacity or 200 people, whichever is less.

Bars

Bars may begin indoor operations with modifications of 25 percent maximum capacity or 100 people, whichever is less.

Overnight Sleepaway Camps

Beginning June 1, overnight sleepaway camps can resume with modifications in the Red, Orange and Yellow tiers.

For more information about the updates, and which activities are allowed in the various tiers, visit here. To visit the Blueprint for a Safer Economy website, visit here.