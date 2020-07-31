California Department of Public Health confirms first COVID-19-related teen death in Central Valley

UPDATE: Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera has confirmed the teen who died from COVID-19 was a patient in their hospital. The full statement below:

Valley Children’s Hospital confirms that a pediatric patient died from COVID-19

complications earlier this week. We will not be providing further details on the patient’s

gender, ethnicity, age or circumstances surrounding the death, due to federal and state

privacy laws.

Every day, our extraordinary team of doctors and nurses fights alongside some of the

most critically ill children in the country with every means possible to enable the future

every child deserves. Sometimes, we cannot overcome the overwhelming weight of the

challenges some of them face, and that is distressing beyond measure. We understand

how all our best efforts cannot ease the grief of our families, something we wish so

deeply we could lift.

The death of this patient reaffirms that children—and no age group—are not immune

from the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is imperative, now more than

ever, for us to all work together to prevent further spread of this disease.

Our children deserve no less. Valley Children’s Hospital

(KGET) — The California Department of Public Health has confirmed the first COVID-19-related teen death in the Central Valley. The report from Public Health noted this is the first teenager death in the state attributed to the virus, and this teen did have underlying health conditions.

“Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of this young person whose death is a tragic and powerful reminder of how serious COVID-19 can be,” said State Public Health Officer and Director of the California Department of Public Health Dr. Sonia Angell, in the release.

The state does not plan on releasing any more information about the teenager due to patient confidentiality, but noted there have been no other COVID-19-related deaths in younger age categories.

For more on California’s COVID-19 data, visit the California Department of Public Health website.