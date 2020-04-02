California could need additional ICU beds if coronavirus outbreak worsens

More and more people are testing positive for COVID-19 and health officials say we are nearly four weeks away from the worst of out of the outbreak before we see the downside of the curve in cases.

Data from the University of Washington shows California will see the worst on April 28. That date is the projected date for when California’s hospitals will exhaust all resources to keep people alive.

Current projections show there is no shortage of hospital beds in the state. In fact, there may be an excess of nearly 14,000 beds in the state.

But the warning is for the potential of ICU beds. Projections show 1,900 ICU beds are needed, but the state only has 93 extra beds.

It’s a concern for health officials in Kern County who are working to add more beds.