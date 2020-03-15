California City suspends all activities, events, and gatherings amid growing coronavirus concerns

Breaking News
CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KGET) – Amid rising concerns over the growing number of cases of the Coronavirus in our state, California City has announced they are suspending all activities, events, and gatherings.

The city also announced they are cancelling the upcoming circus.

They recommend private entities limit their gatherings and take social isolation precautions.

At this time the Central Park outdoor area will remain open per regular business hours until further notice.

They add senior citizens meals and the food bank will still be available for pick up outside and directly from the delivery trucks. In addition, the “Meals on Wheels” program will still be delivered as normal.

