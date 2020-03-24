California City Police to temporarily close lobby due to COVID-19 concerns

CALIFORNIA, Calif. (KGET) – The California City Police Department has announced they are temporarily closing the front lobby to minimize and reduce the COVID-19 transmission.

Police said those who come to the department to report information during business and or after hours can call (760) 373-8606 to reach the front desk, or call 911 in the event of an emergency.

The department mentioned they will continue to respond to emergency calls for service, yet, when possible and there is not a life safety issue, officers will be handling some calls by telephone.