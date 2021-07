CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KGET) — California City Police Department announced Friday it has closed its lobby to the public to reduce the possibility of COVID-19 exposure.

Residents in need of police services can call 760-373-8606 or 911 in the event of an emergency, a department news release said.

The Records Department will remain open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and can be emailed at records@californiacitypd.org.