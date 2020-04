“I’ve talked to the head of the California Department of Public Health. I’ve gotten their opinion on this and a lot of the leaders in Sacramento, and we’re all in agreement, but we need to have Governor Newsom in agreement with us to lift this (stay-at-home order). I’ve talked to our local head of the Health Department. Even though they’re in agreement with me, they’re waiting for the powers that be to lift.”

Those are words from Dr. Dan Erickson, who along with Dr. Artin Massihi, own the largest testing site in kern county, Accelerated Urgent Care.