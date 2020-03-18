Cal Fire: Do not mix these cleaning products

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –– Cal Fire asks the public to be mindful and use caution when cleaning.

In a twitter post, they have a list of products that cannot mix while cleaning.

This includes:

•Bleach and vinegar, produces chlorine gas, which can cause coughing, breathing problems, burning and watery eyes.

•Bleach and ammonia, it produces a toxic gas called chloramine. This causes shortness of breath and chest pain.

•Bleach and rubbing alcohol, it makes chloroform, which is highly toxic.

•Hydrogen peroxide and vinegar, this combination makes peracetic/peroxyacetic acid, which can be highly corrosive.