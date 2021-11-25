Coronavirus
Cain Memorial church holding free COVID-19 drive-thru testing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cain Memorial African Methodist Episcopal Church is holding free COVID-19 testing through the end of the year.

Drive-thru testing will be held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, according to a church news release. No appointment is needed and all eligible ages are welcome.

Test results become available within 24 to 48 hours. For more information, call 661-325-9224 or email admin@cainmemorialamec.org.

The church is located at 630 California Ave.

