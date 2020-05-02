Coronavirus
Cafe Smitten to reopen May 5 for take-out and curbside pick-up

by: Norma Hernandez

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One of Bakersfield’s favorite places for coffee says it will reopen next week.

Cafe Smitten announced on Instagram and Facebook that they will reopen their doors at its two locations starting May 5.

The coffee shop, like many others, needed to temporarily close its doors because of the coronavirus pandemic. Cafe Smitten’s locations have been closed since March 20.

Both locations, at 18th Street in Downtown and on Buena Vista Road, will open for take-out and curbside pick-up. Social distancing will still be enforced and there will be limited seating inside the coffee shop.

