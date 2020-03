BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Coffee shop and restaurant Cafe Smitten has closed both locations because of COVID-19.

“Stay healthy and safe Bakersfield, we’ll see you back soon!” the owners posted on Facebook announcing the closures effective Friday.

On Thursday, Cafe Smitten had only been offering pickup orders. The decision to close came after Gov. Gavin Newsom’s statewide order to shelter in place.

The business has locations just east of downtown and in the southwest.