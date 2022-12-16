BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — For the past two years, California has tried to slow the spread of COVID by asking sick workers to stay home and guaranteeing their pay but this is about to change.

After Governor Newsom announced the state’s COVID State of Emergency order will expire in February 2023 and the California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board voted to no longer make companies pay employees who can’t work due to coronavirus.

This change could affect employees like Kern County resident and nurse Adamaris Agosto, who shares that losing COVID pay is not what employees like her need now.

“There still aren’t many people getting vaccinated, and the spread is still going to be out there we still have a lot of people in the hospital with COVID, and it’s still getting spread to us nurses, so it’s very important for us to get paid while we’re homesick,” Agosto said.

Agosto shares that this leaves employees to use pay that was not meant for COVID.

“Now we have to use our sick time when COVID pay was originally there in place to help us out with all the people who are getting sick,” Agosto said.

In Kern County, there have been 1,519 new COVID cases over the past week. This brings the county’s totals to more than 298,900 cases of COVID-19 among residents and four new COVID deaths in the county over the past week.

However, Human Resource consultants say the COVID leave change was made because employees still have options.

“I think a lot of it had to do with the uncertainty of how long COVID would continue, how much impact this was going to have, and I think employees do still have options,” said Dr. Juanita Webb of J. Webb Consulting.

Webb shares that some options are standard sick leave, vacation, or paid time off. However, regarding employers bringing COVID payback on their own, Consultant Robin Paggi shares that may be unlikely.

“COVID is with us, and COVID is an illness just like a lot of illnesses we have, and people need to remember that there is a safety net available for them through the government,” said Paggi.

This new vote to change COVID pay will last for two years as it is a temporary regulation put in place in response to the pandemic.