Buttonwillow CHP officers deliver food and water to senior citizens sheltered at home

BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KGET) — Officers from the Buttonwillow CHP Department delivered food and bottled water to senior citizens who are sheltered at home.

On the Buttonwillow CHP Facebook page, the department says the food was donated by the local Laborers of the Harvest. Water was donated by officers from their department.

The department said they can check on senior citizens and people with high health risks in western Kern County who do not have anyone to look out for them.

View the Buttonwillow CHP Facebook post here: