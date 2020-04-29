Businesses announce new layoffs, furloughs in Kern County due to COVID-19

Several businesses that operate in Kern County have recently announced layoffs and furloughs due to COVID-19.

Finish Line says it is placing all store associates on temporary unpaid furlough, including at its Bakersfield locations in the Valley Plaza Mall. The company is also reducing the average hours by 20 percent for the two most senior managers at its locations.

The company has two managers, two supervisors and 17 store associates at its main store in the Valley Plaza Mall that are impacted by the changes. The Finish Line department in the Macy’s store has two managers, one supervisor and six store associates that are also affected, the company said.

Golden State Drilling Inc., located at 3500 Fruitvale Ave., has announced it laid off 130 employees. It was not reported whether these were temporary or permanent layoffs.

Lastly, Western Dental has confirmed it has temporarily furloughed 82 employees across five locations, four of which are in Bakersfield and one in Delano.