BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Memorial Hospital received another large donation of face masks.

Fred Prince, owner of Omega Insurance, and Curtis Floyd, owner of The Law Offices of Curtis Floyd, teamed up to donate 2,000 face masks to Memorial Hospital.

Prince said this is their way of showing their local healthcare workers their appreciation they do for the community.

“This is just one way of saying thank you for all of your dedicated work and for what you’re doing for our community,” he said.