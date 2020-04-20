Business gives back to nurses on the front lines

BAKERSFIELD, CA. (KGET)- Long hours of wearing a mask, washing hands constantly and little time to relax is the new normal for nurses across the world.

Nurses are giving everything to care for those affected by Coronavirus and it’s taking a toll on them.

A small business owner is doing what she can to give back.

The owner of Salt & Sea Bath Co., Mystery Smith, has a sister who is an er nurse and she heard about the struggles she is going through at the hospital.

Mystery hopes this small gesture will be a sense of relaxation for those on the front lines.

A token of appreciation for what these hard working individuals are doing.

If you would like to donate so other nurses can receive these gift boxes, click the link.

https://www.facebook.com/donate/679761776206819/?fundraiser_source=external_url