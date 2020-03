BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A bull riding show that was scheduled for April 4 at Mechanics Bank Arena has been canceled to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Those who purchased tickets for the PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour’s Bakersfield Buck Off can get a refund at the original point of purchase, according to a Professional Bull Riders, LLC release. Fans who purchased via PBR Direct will receive an email with refund details.